Saudi Arabia's FM urges its citizens not to travel to Lebanon

By REUTERS
October 18, 2019 20:25
CAIRO - Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry told its citizens on Friday not to travel to Lebanon, according to state news agency (SPA), as Lebanese protests entered a second day calling for the removal of leaders they accuse of looting the economy.

The Saudi foreign ministry advised its citizens in Lebanon to be extremely cautious and to call the Saudi embassy in Beirut when needed.


