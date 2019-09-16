Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Saudi Aramco may take months to resume normal output volumes- sources

By REUTERS
September 16, 2019 13:06
Saudi Aramco's full return to normal oil production volumes "may take months," two sources briefed on the company's operations said on Monday, after attacks on Saudi oil plants knocked out more than half of the country's output.

"It is still bad," one source said.

On Sunday, an industry source briefed on the developments told Reuters that Saudi Arabia's oil exports will continue as normal this week as the kingdom taps into stocks from its large storage facilities, but that Aramco may have to cut exports later if the outage in output continued for long.


