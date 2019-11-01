Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Saudi Crown Prince approves Aramco IPO intention to float for Sunday

By REUTERS
November 1, 2019 22:33
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 DUBAI/RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved on Friday the go ahead of the initial public offering of state oil giant Aramco, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Aramco is expected to announce its intention to float (ITF) on Sunday, the sources said.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 1, 2019
Trump says trade deal with China coming along well

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings