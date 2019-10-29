Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Trump on killing of Islamic State leader

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on the killing of Islamic State's leader, describing the operation as a historic step in the fight against extremism, Saudi state TV Ekhbariya reported on Tuesday.
