Saudi King's personal bodyguard killed in 'dispute'

DUBAI — The personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been killed, local media have reported.



State-run Al Ekhbariya TV reported on Sunday that Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz al-Fagham was shot during a personal dispute in Jeddah.No further information was available at this time.



———



©2019 the Arab News (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

Visit the Arab News (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia) at www.arabnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });