Saudi King's personal bodyguard killed in 'dispute'

DUBAI — The personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been killed, local media have reported.
State-run Al Ekhbariya TV reported on Sunday that Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz al-Fagham was shot during a personal dispute in Jeddah.No further information was available at this time.
