Saudi-Led coalition attacks military targets in Houthi-controlled Sanaa

By REUTERS
August 19, 2019 23:33
CAIRO - The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched an attack on Monday on military targets in the capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthi movement, Saudi state TV reported.

The coalition advised civilians to stay away from the targeted areas, state TV added.The Iran-aligned movement's Al-Masirah TV earlier reported two strikes by the coalition in Sanaa and said strikes were ongoing.

No further details were available.


