Saudi-Led coalition launches military operation north of Hodeidah in Yemen

By REUTERS
September 20, 2019 01:35
DUBAI - The Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation north of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah against what it described as "legitimate military targets," State-run Ekhbariya TV reported on Friday.

The coalition asked civilians to stay away from the sites targeted by the operation.The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Yemen Iran-aligned Houthi group after they ousted the internationally recognized government in Sanaa in late 2014.


