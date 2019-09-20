Saudi-Led coalition launches military operation north of Hodeidah in Yemen

DUBAI - The Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation north of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah against what it described as "legitimate military targets," State-run Ekhbariya TV reported on Friday.



The coalition asked civilians to stay away from the sites targeted by the operation.The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Yemen Iran-aligned Houthi group after they ousted the internationally recognized government in Sanaa in late 2014.



