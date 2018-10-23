Saudi foreign minister pledges 'comprehensive investigation' of Khashoggi killing

Breaking news.
JAKARTA - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday the kingdom was committed to a "comprehensive investigation" of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.
Saudi Arabia had sent a team to Turkey and all those responsible for the journalist's death would be detained, the minister told a news conference in Indonesia.
Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi government, disappeared after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to obtain documents for his marriage.
Saudi Arabia initially denied knowledge of his fate before saying he had been killed in a fight in the consulate, an explanation that drew skepticism from several Western governments
