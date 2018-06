RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's King Salman has named Ahmed bin Suleiman al-Rajhi as new minister of labor and social development and appointed a minister to a newly created culture ministry, according to royal decrees published on Saturday.



Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud was named culture minister, while Rajhi replaces Ali bin Nasser al-Ghafis.



Share on facebook Share on twitter