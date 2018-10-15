Saudi king orders Khashoggi probe, Trump sends Pompeo to discuss case

Breaking news.
X
ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Monday ordered an internal probe into the unexplained disappearance of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi as a joint Turkish-Saudi team was set to search the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he was last seen on Oct. 2.
US President Donald Trump said meanwhile he had spoken with King Salman about Khashoggi, a critic of the kingdom's policies, and that he was sending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet the king immediately.
Trump also said Salman denied "any knowledge of whatever may have happened" to Khashoggi, who disappeared after he went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago, and told him the Saudis are working closely with Turkey on the case.
Khashoggi, a US resident and Washington Post columnist, vanished after entering the consulate to get marriage documents. Turkish officials have said authorities believe he was murdered and his body removed, allegations that Saudi Arabia has denied.
