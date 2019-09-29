Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Saudi king's bodyguard shot dead in personal dispute

By REUTERS
September 29, 2019 09:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)


RIYADH - The personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia's King Salman was shot dead in a personal dispute, state television al-Ekhbariya reported on Sunday.


Major General Abdul Aziz al-Faghm was killed in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, where the government relocates for the summer months, the broadcaster said. It did not say when the incident occurred or where exactly it took place.

Faghm had also served as the personal bodyguard of late King Abdullah, according to local media.



"May you rest in peace, hero ..." senior Royal Court advisor Turki al-Sheikh tweeted.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 29, 2019
UK's Labour says no-deal Brexit risk must be averted before move against PM

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings