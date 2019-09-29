Saudi king's bodyguard shot dead in personal dispute





RIYADH - The personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia's King Salman was shot dead in a personal dispute, state television al-Ekhbariya reported on Sunday.





Major General Abdul Aziz al-Faghm was killed in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, where the government relocates for the summer months, the broadcaster said. It did not say when the incident occurred or where exactly it took place. Faghm had also served as the personal bodyguard of late King Abdullah, according to local media.



"May you rest in peace, hero ..." senior Royal Court advisor Turki al-Sheikh tweeted.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });