May 07 2018
|
Iyar, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Saudi-led air strikes hit Yemen presidential palace

By REUTERS
May 7, 2018 16:29
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

DUBAI - Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition bombed Yemen's presidential palace in the center of the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa early on Monday, killing at least six people, Houthi-run media reported.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition, which entered Yemen's war in 2015 to push back Houthi fighters who had taken over large parts of the country, seized the capital and forced the government into exile.

Two air strikes damaged the palace as well as houses and businesses nearby in the city's central Tahrir district, the SABA news agency reported.

Abu Dhabi-based Sky News Arabia said two Houthi leaders, including Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the head of the group's supreme revolutionary committee, were inside the palace at the time, but did not say what happened to them.

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said at least six people were killed and more than 30 wounded in the strikes.

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.

Photos and television footage showed a building reduced to a pile of smashed concrete and twisted metal bars. An armed Houthi fighter tried to stop people approaching the site.

The two sides in Yemen have fought to a stalemate after more than three years of war.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have accused their rival Iran of arming and supporting the Houthis - an assertion dismissed by both the armed group and Tehran.

The Houthis say they are fighting for Yemen’s sovereignty against a Western-backed plot to dominate the country.

A Saudi-led coalition air strike last month killed the Houthis' top civilian leader in Yemen, Saleh al-Samad, the most senior official to be killed by the alliance.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 7, 2018
Afghan gunships killed and wounded 107 boys and men in attack last month

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut