Houthi fire ballistic missile hours after SA coalition announce ceasefire

Saudi state TV said early on Thursday that Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a ballistic missile at the Yemeni city of Marib, hours before a ceasefire announced by the Saudi-led coalition takes effect. will begin a two-week ceasefire on Thursday, senior Saudi officials said on Wednesday. Yemen will begin a two-week ceasefire on Thursday, senior Saudi officials said on Wednesday.

The ceasefire will start at noon Saudi Arabia time on Thursday, they said.

The officials, briefing reporters by telephone, said the ceasefire was aimed at giving the Iran-backed Houthi movement an opportunity to join UN-sponsored talks with the Yemeni government on a settlement to the five-year-old conflict and preventing a coronavirus outbreak.

"We will remain committed for the ceasefire for two weeks," said one Saudi official.