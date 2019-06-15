Saudi-led coalition hits Houthi positions in Yemen's Sanaa

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
A Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes on Iran-allied Houthi forces in Yemen's capital Sanaa, Saudi state television reported early on Saturday, part of an escalation of tit-for-tat strikes that has stoked regional tensions.
The strikes hit air-defence systems and other military positions in the Houthi-controlled city, days after the Houthis launched a missile attack on a Saudi airport, according to the TV report.
The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition has been battling the Houthis in Yemen since 2015 to try to restore the internationally recognised government that was forced out of Sanaa by the Houthis.
The Houthis have stepped up drone and missile attacks on cities in neighbouring Saudi Arabia in recent months as tensions have risen between Iran and Gulf Arab states allied with the United States further afield across the Middle East.
