Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Saudi-led coalition:Initial findings show Iran arms used in Saudi attack

By REUTERS
September 16, 2019 16:48
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

RIYADH - The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate from Yemen according to preliminary findings.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki told a press conference in Riyadh that an investigation into Saturday's strikes, which had been claimed by the Houthi group, was still ongoing and authorities were trying to ascertain the launch location.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 16, 2019
Putin praises Rouhani for Iran's role in solving Syria's crisis

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut