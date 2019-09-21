Saudi says it will respond appropriately if probe confirms Iran's role in attacks

Saudi Arabia will take appropriate steps to respond to an attack on its oil facilities if, as expected, a Saudi investigation confirms that Iran is responsible, a senior official said on Saturday.



Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said the probe would prove that the Sept. 14 strikes had come from the north and that Iran bore responsibility. Tehran denies the accusation.

Riyadh has already said the investigation so far shows that Iranian weapons were used and that the attack came from the north. Saudi Arabia is consulting with its allies to "take the necessary steps," Jubeir told a news conference, urging the international community to take a stand.

