Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Saudi vice minister meets Omani ruler to end power struggle in Yemen

By REUTERS
November 11, 2019 23:24
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's vice minister of defense visited Oman on Monday and met with ruler Sultan Qaboos, Omani state news agency ONA reported, following a deal to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen.

The Saudi defense ministry said Prince Khalid bin Salman, a son of the king, would meet with several Omani officials to discuss bilateral ties as well as regional security and stability.Neither statement mentioned Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is backing the internationally recognized government against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Oman has largely remained neutral but has hosted talks to try to resolve the conflict and previously used its good relations with the Houthis and Iran to mediate with Riyadh and Washington.

The deal signed last week between the Saudi-backed government and southern separatists was hailed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a step toward a wider political solution to end the multifaceted conflict.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 11, 2019
U.S. House panels release Pentagon official's impeachment deposition

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings