Saudis call for direct negotiations between Palestinians, Israel

The Saudi Foreign Ministry responded to President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, encouraging the start of direct peace negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis under the auspices of the United States and "to resolve any disagreements with the plan through negotiations."

The ministry pointed to the Arab Peace initiative in 2002 that stressed that "a military solution to the conflict has not brought peace or security to any party, and that comprehensive and just peace is a strategic option."

The Kingdom stressed its support for "all efforts aimed at reach a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause," in a tweet on Tuesday.