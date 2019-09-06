Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Scottish National Party says priority is avoiding no deal Brexit, then election date

By REUTERS
September 6, 2019 11:51
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The opposition Scottish National Party (SNP) will only agree a date for a general election when it is sure Britain will not leave the European Union without a deal, its Westminster leader said on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing for an election on Oct. 15, two weeks before the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU, though opposition parties are debating which date they would accept. They are holding further talks on Friday.

"We will choose the timing of when an election comes. I want to remove Boris Johnson as prime minister, but we need to make sure we don't leave the European Union on a no deal basis, that's the first priority," the SNP's Ian Blackford told BBC television.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 6, 2019
Netanyahu in London: Alliance with US at peak

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings