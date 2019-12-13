Sea of Galilee rises by 1 cm after rainfall

The Sea of Galilee's water level has risen by a centimeter since Thursday due to recent rainfall, announced the Kinneret Authority on Friday, according to Maariv.
The water level now stands at 211.84 meters (about 695 feet) below sea level and 1.16 meters (about four feet) above the bottom red line. To be considered full, the water level needs to rise by 3.04 meters (about 10 feet).
