Two more Israelis from Diamond Princess cruise ship recover from virus

Two of the passengers that were on the Japanese Princess Diamond cruise ship, Shimon Dahan and Rochale Ofarim, were released from the hospital in Tokyo on Thursday after recovering from the Wuhan coronavirus.



Dahan is staying at the Chabad House in Tokyo while he waits for his flight to Israel being hosted by Chabad envoy, Rabbi Benjamin Edrei, Chief Rabbi of Japan.



However, because Ruchale's husband, Oded, is still hospitalized with the virus in Japan and is expected to be released next week - she will wait for his release and return with him. Dahan and Ofarim are the second and third Israelis to be released out of four who were diagnosed with the virus on the ship, after Dahan's sister Rachel Biton was released on Tuesday.