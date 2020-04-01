Second Prime Minister residency reported issue between Gantz, Netanyahu

A second Prime Minister’s residency will be built during the duration of the joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz government when one is formed, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday evening as a point the two men are debating.



The concept is that during the first 18 months of this government, Gantz could reside in it, and Netanyahu will replace him when he steps down and Gantz will live in the current address on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.



The report was called Fake News by Likud.



Netanyahu famously told Jewish settlers he knows what it is like to lose a home by comparing him moving out of Balfour Street after losing the elections to former IDF Chief of Staff Ehud Barak to them losing their homes and lands in Gush Katif.