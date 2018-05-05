Second stage of Giro d'Italia from Haifa to Tel Aviv underway

The second stage of the 101st Giro d'Italia cycling grand tour got underway on Saturday afternoon, with the world's top cyclists racing from Haifa to Tel Aviv (167 km.).



Since 2006, the Giro has commenced every other year with a high-profile “Big Start” outside of Italy. This year’s “Big Start” in Israel is the first time the Giro, the Tour de France or the Vuelta a España has been held outside Europe.



On Friday, the grand tour got underway with a time trial race against the backdrop of Jerusalem's Old City.



