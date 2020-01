Following the US decision to assassinate IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a strike late Thursday in Baghdad, Israel's security cabinet is planning to meet and discuss the potential security implications of the attack, according to a Ynet report.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned early from Greece Friday, allegedly for security reasons, after inking a tripartite gas deal between Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

I Accept

We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies