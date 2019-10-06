Security cabinet to meet today as PM warns of possible Iran conflict

The security cabinet will meet on Sunday afternoon for the first time since the September 17 elections. The meeting comes just days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned about the increasing danger from Iran.



At the opening of the 22nd Knesset on Thursday, Netanyahu said, “Today, we are facing a huge security challenge, which has grown with each passing week and has intensified over the last two months... Anyone with eyes in his head can see that Iran is getting stronger.”The cabinet will also discuss a show of strength by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group in the Gaza Strip over the weekend to commemorate 32 years since its founding, according to Mako. During the event, new rockets and missiles were presented by the group.



Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



