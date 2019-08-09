Security forces confiscate car in Beit Fajjar

Security forces confiscated a car in Beit Fajjar on Friday afternoon, according to Maariv.



The Palestinian report says the security force believes the vehicle could have been involved in the terrorist attack that happened Thursday. The owner of the vehicle was arrested. Beit Fajjar is a Palestinian village near Bethlehem.

