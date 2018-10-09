Security forces continue hunt for Barkan terrorist; 7 suspects arrested

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
In a joint operation with various security forces, the IDF continued its manhunt overnight for the shooter who murdered two in a deadly attack in the Barkan Industrial Park on Sunday, Israeli media reported Tuesday morning.
The perpetrator has so far managed to evade capture, but several arrests were conducted in relation to the affair.
The IDF arrested seven suspects unrelated to the attack in overnight raids in the West Bank, including element affiliated with terror activity, illegal funding for terror and violent demonstrations. The suspects have been taken in for questioning.
Maariv online contributed to this report.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>