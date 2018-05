Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) announced on Saturday that he will attend the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on May 14. He will join the president's delegation, which includes daughter and son-in-law Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin along with US envoys Jason Greenblatt and David Friedman.



Senators Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), Dean Heller (R-Nevada) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) will also be in attendance.



Share on facebook Share on twitter