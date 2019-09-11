Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Sen.Van Hollen tweets Netanyahu risking long-term US-Israel relations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 08:15
US Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) tweeted that Netanyahu's plan to annex the Jordan Valley effectively "kills a viable two-state solution" and "shows that he is willing to risk long term harm to Israel and US-Israel relations for short term political gain." He added that President Trump may back the "reckless" plan but urged that."Congress should reject it."


