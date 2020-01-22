The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Senate rejects second Democratic bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 22, 2020 01:57
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate rejected a second Democratic bid on Tuesday to obtain documents and evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, an early sign the trial could proceed along lines favorable to Trump.
As the third impeachment trial in U.S. history began in earnest, senators voted 53-47 along party lines to block a motion from Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to subpoena State Department records and documents related to Trump's dealings with Ukraine.
The Senate earlier voted by the same margin to block a subpoena for documents and evidence from the White House on the matter.
Democrats have called on the Senate to remove Trump from office for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival, and then impeding the inquiry into the matter.
Trump, who was impeached last month by the Democratic-led House of Representatives on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress, denies any wrongdoing and describes his impeachment as a partisan hoax to derail his 2020 re-election.
During early debate, Trump's chief legal defender attacked the case as baseless and a top Democratic lawmaker said there was "overwhelming" evidence of wrongdoing.
With the television cameras rolling, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts convened the proceedings and the two sides began squabbling over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed rules for the trial.
White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who is leading Trump's defense, attacked the foundation of the charges against the Republican president and said Democrats had not come close to meeting the U.S. Constitution's standard for impeachment.
"The only conclusion will be that the president has done absolutely nothing wrong," Cipollone said as he argued in favor of McConnell's proposal to decide on whether to allow further witnesses or documents later in the trial.
"There is absolutely no case," he said.
DEMOCRATS SEEK TESTIMONY
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who helped spearhead the House impeachment inquiry, summarized the charges against Trump and said the president had committed "constitutional misconduct justifying impeachment."
Schiff said that although the evidence against Trump was "already overwhelming," further witness testimony was necessary to show the full scope of the misconduct by the president and those around him.
Democrats want a number of current and former Trump administration officials, including Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton, to testify.
"For all of the name-calling and fingerpointing from the president’s counsel, we did not hear a single argument on the merits about why there should not be the documents and witnesses we requested in this trial," Schumer said.
Republican senators have not ruled out the possibility of further witness testimony and evidence, with likely votes later in the trial after days of opening arguments and senators' questions.
McConnell unveiled a plan on Monday for what would be a potentially quick trial without new testimony or evidence. It would have given Democratic prosecutors and Trump's lawyers 48 hours, evenly split, to present their arguments over four days.
That plan was changed to give each side three days to give opening arguments. The rules also will allow the House's record of the impeachment probe admitted as evidence in the trial, as Democrats had demanded.
"We discussed it at lunch. It was pretty much a (Republican) conference consensus that made a lot more sense," Republican Senator Ron Johnson said.
Democrats had accused McConnell of trying to rig a trial with proposed rules they said would prevent witnesses from testifying and bar evidence gathered by investigators. McConnell has repeatedly said the rules would mirror those used in the 1999 impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton, a Democrat.
Russian-led strikes on rebel-held northwest Syria kill 40
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 02:14 AM
Animated British royal comedy 'The Prince' to make debut on HBO Max
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 01:28 AM
White House lawyer in Trump trial is both defender and key witness to events
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 01:00 AM
UK's Duchess Kate begins 24-hour tour for childhood survey
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 12:40 AM
Explosive balloons found near Netivot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 12:12 AM
Senate votes to block Democrats' call for White House documents
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 12:00 AM
Qatari envoy, medical delegation arrive in Gaza Strip - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 11:52 PM
Trump admin plans to add Nigeria and six other nations to travel ban list
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 11:33 PM
Maltreated tigers and lions, rescued from Guatemala circuses, arrive in South Africa
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 11:32 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron lands in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 11:31 PM
Massive malfunctions in traffic lights in Tel Aviv due to rain
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 11:22 PM
Militants kill 36 civilians in Burkina Faso market attack -govt
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 10:14 PM
Israelis warned not to approach ‘lost river’ due to landmines
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 10:02 PM
CDC confirms first U.S. case of China coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 08:54 PM
Hezbollah nominates two ministers in new Lebanon government -sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 08:10 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by