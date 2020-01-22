Senate votes to block Democrats' call for White House documents
By REUTERS
JANUARY 22, 2020 00:00
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to block, at least for now, Democrats' demand that White House documents be subpoenaed for use in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
In the first vote of this historic trial on whether Trump should be ousted from office, Senate Republicans banded together to stop the move by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. The partisan vote was 53-47 to kill Schumer's amendment.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com