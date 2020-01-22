The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Senate's McConnell eases marathon late-night impeachment schedule

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 22, 2020 02:48
The septuagenarian members of the U.S. Senate could get a little more sleep during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell backed off a plan for 48 hours of arguments over four days, a schedule that had raised the specter of sessions lasting well past midnight.
Republican senators decided to relax the schedule during a lunch on Tuesday just before the trial was gaveled to order. That left the Republican-controlled chamber to consider a set of procedural rules that were hurriedly revised by hand, there being no time to reprint the formal resolution.
Minority Democrats had complained bitterly that the original plan, which could have meant 12 hours of lawyers' opening statements each day, "could force presentations to take place at two or three in the morning ... literally in the dark of night," as Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer put it.
Republican Senator Mike Braun acknowledged lawmakers' personal comfort had something to do with the Republican climbdown to a somewhat more relaxed schedule. After sitting through the preliminary trial motions on Tuesday, he told reporters, "I don't think I'd be as apt to say I could sit through 12 or 14 hours or whatever it might be."
The new plan allows up to 48 hours of opening arguments over six days, instead of four, from the House of Representatives lawmakers making the case for impeachment and Trump's defense team. The trial is set to start each day at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).
Democrats have called on the Senate to remove Trump from office for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival, and then impeding the inquiry into the matter. Trump denies any wrongdoing.
Republicans on Tuesday also agreed to change the proposed trial rules to allow the House record of its impeachment inquiry to be automatically admitted into evidence. The Senate was expected to approve the plan for the trial later on Tuesday.
Braun said Republicans decided the changes at lunch and presented them afterwards to McConnell, who had left early.
"It was pretty much a (Republican) conference consensus that that made a lot more sense," said Senator Ron Johnson, another Republican.
Those who expressed concerns included Senator Susan Collins, a centrist and so far the only Republican to say she is likely to support calling witnesses. She was concerned the more aggressive timetable and evidence rules originally proposed by McConnell did not follow the model of the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, two decades ago. Clinton was acquitted.
"Her position has been that the trial should follow the Clinton model as much as possible," said Collins spokeswoman Annie Clark.
The changes marked a rare climb-down by McConnell, who had only unveiled the proposed trial rules on Monday night. "Obviously he’s willing to take feedback," a McConnell spokesman said.
Senator Richard Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, said of the Republican revisions: "When you're hanging onto an indefensible position, you quickly abandon it."
Russian-led strikes on rebel-held northwest Syria kill 40
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 02:14 AM
Senate rejects second Democratic bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 01:57 AM
Animated British royal comedy 'The Prince' to make debut on HBO Max
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 01:28 AM
White House lawyer in Trump trial is both defender and key witness to events
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 01:00 AM
UK's Duchess Kate begins 24-hour tour for childhood survey
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 12:40 AM
Explosive balloons found near Netivot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 12:12 AM
Senate votes to block Democrats' call for White House documents
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 12:00 AM
Qatari envoy, medical delegation arrive in Gaza Strip - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 11:52 PM
Trump admin plans to add Nigeria and six other nations to travel ban list
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 11:33 PM
Maltreated tigers and lions, rescued from Guatemala circuses, arrive in South Africa
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 11:32 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron lands in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 11:31 PM
Massive malfunctions in traffic lights in Tel Aviv due to rain
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 11:22 PM
Militants kill 36 civilians in Burkina Faso market attack -govt
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 10:14 PM
Israelis warned not to approach ‘lost river’ due to landmines
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 10:02 PM
CDC confirms first U.S. case of China coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 08:54 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by