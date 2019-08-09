Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Senior Houthi official killed by Israel and U.S. - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 9, 2019 22:08
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 Ibrahim Berdin Alhothi, the brother of Houthi leader Abdel-Malek Alhothi, was killed according to a Yemen Houthi militia network.

"The treacherous hands identified with American-Israeli aggression and their tools assassinated Ibrahim's life in Daradin al-Houthi," the report said, according to a statement from the interior ministry run by the Houthi militia.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 9, 2019
Major power cut impacting homes, transport in large parts of Britain

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings