Senior Houthi official killed by Israel and U.S. - report

Ibrahim Berdin Alhothi, the brother of Houthi leader Abdel-Malek Alhothi, was killed according to a Yemen Houthi militia network.



"The treacherous hands identified with American-Israeli aggression and their tools assassinated Ibrahim's life in Daradin al-Houthi," the report said, according to a statement from the interior ministry run by the Houthi militia.



