16 Tel Aviv Marathon runners evacuated to Ichilov Hospital

16 Tel Aviv Marathon runners have been given medical attention by Magen David Adom, and transferred to Ichilov Hospital for further treatment on Friday, according to Maariv.Five runners have caught heat stroke. A woman in her 40s, and one man in his 50s are in severe condition, according to Ynet. The other three runners, are in moderate condition. One runner suffered from a heart attack, however did not lose consciousness.The remaining ten runners suffered from exhaustion and dehydration.In addition, there are a number of runners who have been treated for various ailments by MDA, the majority of which were treated for dehydration and exhaustion.