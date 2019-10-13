Seven people killed, 15 missing after Japan typhoon - NHK

TOKYO - Seven people were killed and 15 were missing after the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in decades paralyzed Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said on Sunday, flooding rivers and leaving almost half a million homes without power.



