Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 24, 2020 15:35
Several people were injured and some were presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained.
The shooting occurred in the town of Rot am See in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.
Police in the nearby town of Aalen said the incident appeared to be linked to a "personal relationship".
Coronavirus risk to British public remains low - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 04:48 PM
Israel Ministry of Health recommends avoiding trips to Wuhan, China
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/24/2020 04:17 PM
EU's Borrell extends timeline for dispute mechanism on Iran deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 02:43 PM
Large explosion rips through building in Houston, Texas
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 02:29 PM
Breaking precedent, Trump to attend Washington anti-abortion march
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 01:33 PM
Iraq's top cleric calls for formation of new government
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 01:19 PM
Bulgaria set to expel two Russian diplomats over espionage
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 01:17 PM
Vladimir Putin appoints former economy minister Maxim Oreshkin as adviser
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 08:48 AM
Sea of Galilee rises by 4 cm
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/24/2020 08:47 AM
Shanghai Disney to be closed from Saturday to help prevent virus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 08:45 AM
Hermon mountain closed to visitors due to snow
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/24/2020 08:17 AM
Air tanker dropped fire retardant before crash that killed 3 US firemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 08:05 AM
1 arrested, 2 still wanted for deadly Seattle rush-hour shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 03:54 AM
Magnitude 5.5 quake strikes northern Argentina - USGS
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 11:52 PM
Hezbollah base in Iraq attacked by airstrike - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 11:49 PM
