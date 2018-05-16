May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Several killed, wounded in suicide bombing north of Baghdad

By REUTERS
May 16, 2018 15:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BAGHDAD - Several people were killed or wounded north of Baghdad on Wednesday when a man wearing an explosive belt blew himself up in the middle of a group of people receiving condolences, Iraqi security services said.

The attack took place in the region of Tarmiya, 25 km (15 miles) north of Baghdad, they said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Iraq declared victory in December over Islamic State, which had seized control of nearly a third of the country in 2014, but it continues to carry out attacks and bombings in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq. The group claimed responsibility for a deadly gun attack near Tarmiya two weeks ago.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 16, 2018
White House: U.S. still hopeful for North Korea summit

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut