Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Several people shot in Dutch city of Dordrecht -police

By REUTERS
September 9, 2019 21:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Several people were shot in the Dutch city of Dordrecht early on Monday evening, police said on Twitter.

No details of the incident were immediately available and it was unclear if there were fatalities.Dutch broadcaster NOS said the shooting was at a home and that emergency services were at the scene.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 9, 2019
Suspicious activity along northern border, possible rocket launch

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut