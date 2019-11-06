Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Several tourists stabbed in Jordanian city near Roman ruins - police

By REUTERS
November 6, 2019 12:24
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Several tourists were stabbed on Wednesday in Jerash, a Jordanian city popular with foreign visitors, along with a local guide and a security guard, police said, adding that a man had been arrested.

A security source told Reuters the victims were three Spanish women who were taken to hospital. A civil defense source said their injuries were minor. No further details were immediately available.

Jerash is well known for its Roman ruins.



In Madrid, no one was immediately available for comment at the Spanish foreign affairs ministry.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 6, 2019
UN Palestinian refugee agency replaces boss pending inquiry outcome

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings