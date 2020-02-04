Shaked, Zohar vow not to honor AG ruling, Katz: It never happened

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Tuesday that she “does not accept the opinion [of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit] and we won’t follow it” during a Knesset debate aired live on the Knesset Channel.Likud MK Miki Zohar said that while the ruling of the A-G is “very important” it is not “sacred.” The debate is regarding whether MK Haim Katz is granted immunity for alleged charges of breach of trust and bribery. Should Katz be granted immunity, it will hold until the next Knesset is sworn in.Mandelblit claims that while he won’t “step into the duties of the MKs,” the conduct of Katz consisted of presenting false information as if it was true and “concealing [facts] with intent [of hiding them].”Katz himself said that he would like to address what the A-G said as he speaks of things “which never happened.”