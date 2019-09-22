Shaked slams Cassif: 'Racist against his own people'

Yamina party leader Ayelet Shaked slammed Hasadh leader Ofer Cassif on Twitter Sunday for calling her "neo-Nazi scum."

Shaked wrote that Cassif is "racist against his own people" and "a sad model of auto-antisemitism" asking if "this [is] the person [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz wants to base his government on?"

Cassif refused to take back an earlier comment he made regarding Shaked calling her a "neo-Nazi scum," Army Radio tweeted on Sunday.

Cassif also claimed the Israeli government is guilty of "committing crimes against humanity."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });