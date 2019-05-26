Shas: "We are calling on Lieberman not to drag Israel into civil war."

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Shas responded to Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman.
"Unfortunately, Mr. Lieberman is not telling the truth about the draft law, and he uses it as an excuse to topple the right-wing government," he said, adding that Shas had never agreed to pass the law without a change of a "comma or word." If someone says, 'I will not change a comma or a word in the law,' especially in such a complex law, it is clear that he is not interested in any substantive solution or discussion, but all he wants is to obstruct the establishment of a government".
"Mr. Lieberman," Shas added, "we call on you to show responsibility. Even if there are differences of opinion between you and the prime minister, do not drag Israel into civil war. Pull your hands away from the wild incitement against the public and fulfill your commitment to establish a right-wing government. "
"Netanyahu’s accusations and threats against me do not bring me closer to wanting to negotiate, to say the least,” the Yisrael Beiteinu party chairman Avigdor Lieberman told KAN.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>