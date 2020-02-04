The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Shelling hits two natural gas plants in Syria's Homs - state TV

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 05:42
Syrian state TV reported early on Tuesday that shelling hit a natural gas plant in the south-central area of the city of Homs as well as the Ebla gas plant there.
Firefighting units are still trying to put out a fire at the south-central area gas plant while no damage was reported at the Ebla gas plant, according to the state TV.It was not immediately known whether production from the south-central area gas plant was affected and no further information was available on the source of the shelling.
The Ebla gas plant provides local power plants with approximately 2.5 million cubic meters of gas per day and both gas plants are used to provide fuel domestically.
Polls from Iowa highlights Dem voter preferences based on demographics
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 04:54 AM
Hong Kong reports first coronavirus fatality - TVB news
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 04:46 AM
Jared Kushner will present the Deal of the Century to the UN on Thursday
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/04/2020 04:27 AM
China says U.S. should not overreact on coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 03:09 AM
US State secretary spoke with Sudan's leader, hopes to strengthen ties
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 02:29 AM
China reports 64 new coronavirus deaths, total at 425
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 02:18 AM
United Airlines suspending U.S.-bound mainland China flights a day earlie
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 12:47 AM
Netanyahu returns to Israel from his visit to Africa
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 12:35 AM
Sinn Fein establish clear lead in opinion poll ahead of Irish election
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 11:55 PM
Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on air
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:42 PM
Turkey hits back after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:39 PM
Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Texas university campus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:22 PM
US announces second case of person-to-person coronavirus transmission
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 09:53 PM
Vatican sends masks to China to help with coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 09:50 PM
WHO virus team could go to China this week, may include US
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 07:54 PM
