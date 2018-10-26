Shelling in Syria's Idlib kills 7, largest death toll since mid-Aug

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Shelling in Syria's Idlib province killed at least seven civilians on Friday, the largest one-day loss of life there since Russian air strikes stopped in mid-August, a war monitor said.
Idlib province is part of the Syrian opposition's last big foothold in the country and is effectively a zone of Turkish influence under de-escalation agreements reached between opposition-backer Turkey and Damascus-ally Russia.
A Russia-Turkey deal in mid-September also created a demilitarized zone on the region's frontline with Syrian government forces, from which rebel groups had to withdraw heavy weaponry.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has reported regular exchanges of shelling since then in south-east Idlib province and the western outskirts of Aleppo city which have caused a few deaths in both rebel- and opposition-held sides of the frontline, but Friday marked an escalation.
The war monitor said seven people, including three women and three children, died in Rafa village in southeast Idlib province on Friday. Shelling by Syrian government forces also hit other areas nearby, the Observatory said.
The U.N. says around 3 million people live in rebel-held Idlib and adjacent areas and has warned that a battle to restore Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's control over the zone could be the worst of the seven-year-old war.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>