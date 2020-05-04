Knesset extends Shin Bet's phone tracking of coronavirus patients

The government approved the extension of the Shin Bet's (Israel Security Agency) phone tracking program, which has been deployed to assist with the curbing the spread of the coronavirus, with further legislation down the road, Ynet reported.According to the decision, by May 18, a memorandum will be released to qualify the Shin Bet to help with the fight against the spread of the virus – and corrections will be taken in up until a week after the initial date. In the meantime, the government has extended the existing program until June 16, or until a law is made.