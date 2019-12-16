Shooting in Columbus, Ohio, two schools on lockdown - police

A man fired multiple shots in a shooting in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, local police reported on Twitter.According to the police, the shooting took place in an area between Apple Blossom Lane and Eakin Rd. (West Columbus).Patrol officers, SWAT and hostage negotiators gathered at the scene, in an attempt to apprehend the suspect.Two schools, Briggs High School and Lindbergh Elementary school, are currently on lockdown, the police added.According to the release, evacuations are occurring at nearby homes and a suspect remains inside a house, while hostage negotiators are working for a peaceful surrender.No news of victims or injured are available at the moment. This is a developing story.