Shooting in Texas: Two killed, 20 injured at college opening ceremony

A shooter opened fire at the Texas A&M Commerce campus as students were celebrating opening day.

October 27, 2019
Flowers are seen at the site of a mass shooting where 20 people lost their lives at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, U.S. August 4, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ)

Two people were killed and more than 20 were wounded at a college campus at near Dallas, Texas.

A shooter opened fire at the Texas A&M Commerce campus as students were celebrating opening day at the university - there are believed to be two people who were fatally shot just before midnight.

There are no clear details from authorities on how many casualties were suffered during the event, however, it could be heard over police scanner traffic that at least seven people were injured.

Texas A&M Commerce police were the first to respond to the incident in order to announce that the shooting did not take place in their city but rather than in Greenville.

“There was an event outside Greenville, TX that may or not have involved students at this time,” the department posted on Twitter. “Further information will be posted when known.”

Ethan Derek Preas, director of campus operations and safety at Texas A&M Commerce, went on to explain through a campus-wide email that the event where the shooting took place was not sanctioned by the university but instead a private function.

Initial reports claim that the event was a part of a Texas A&M homecoming, as police were heard over the scanners explaining that some of the students were Texas A&M Commerce students - but it was not confirmed by law enforcement.

This is a developing story.


