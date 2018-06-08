Shots fired on IDF troops North of the Gaza Strip

Terrorists opened fire on an IDF unit north of the Gaza Strip IDF spokesperson reported on Friday, there were no casualties.



Roughly ten thousand Palestinians participated in violent riots along the Gaza security border on Friday and used dozens of terror kites and other explosives to hurt IDF soldiers and damage the border-fence, the spokesperson stated.



The spokesperson said that the IDF is stationed along the border fence to prevent any terrorist group from harming Israeli residents near the border.



