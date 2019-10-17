Siblings of lightning strike victim released from hospital

All three brothers of 14 year old lightning strike victim Asher Hazut were released from the hospital on Thursday, following injuries sustained during the strike that took their brother from them.



Asher's older sister is still recovering in the hospital, but has regained consciousness and is expected to be released soon as well.





