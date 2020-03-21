The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Singapore reports 47 more coronavirus cases after first deaths

By REUTERS  
MARCH 21, 2020 14:33
SINGAPORE - Singapore on Saturday reported 47 new cases of coronavirus, which were mainly imported, taking the city-state's tally to 432 infections.
Of the new cases, 39 were imported and had a travel history to countries including Australia, Europe, North America and Southeast Asian nations, the health ministry said in a statement. A majority were returning residents and long-term pass holders.
Saturday's number of new cases is the same as the count reported on March 18, the city-state's biggest daily jump.
Singapore also reported two virus-related deaths on Saturday of people with underlying health conditions, marking the first fatalities in the city-state's widely praised battle against the infection. 


